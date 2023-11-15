Man found dead in street with several gunshot wounds after shootout in Humble neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night and deputies are trying to figure out what prompted the gunfire.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the shooting took place in northwest Harris County on Atwood Hill Lane near Lee Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said at some point during the night, shots were exchanged between two separate parties at that location.

Neighbors called police and when authorities showed up they said they found the victim, who they believed to be 25 years old, dead in the street from several gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman were detained for questioning along with another man, who is believed to be the victim’s brother.

Authorities have since announced that they have taken a suspect into custody.

Numerous people on social media are talking about this shooting.

