Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles; both drivers fled scene

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles in two hit-and-run crashes on Wednesday in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles in two hit-and-run crashes on Wednesday in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at approximately 6:20 a.m. due to the crashes in the 14200 block of Duncum Street.

Update: correct street spelling, 14200 blk of Duncum in East Harris County (Cloverleaf area). https://t.co/0ma5DcI2xw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2023

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the drivers fled from the area.

Get the latest details by watching our KPRC 2+ Now livestream below.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.