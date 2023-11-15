63º
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles; both drivers fled scene

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles in two hit-and-run crashes on Wednesday in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at approximately 6:20 a.m. due to the crashes in the 14200 block of Duncum Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the drivers fled from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

