Man rescued after falling in tank at water treatment plant in Cleveland

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

CLEVELAND, Texas – A man has been taken to the hospital after he fell into a tank at a water treatment plant in Cleveland, Texas, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials with the Porter and Montgomery fire departments received reports about a man who was trapped in a tank at the plant located at 20607 Tortuga Circle in Roman Forest at around 10:23 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they used a rescue truck and ladder truck to help the man get out.

According to investigators, the man was extricated and is on his way to a Montgomery County hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.

