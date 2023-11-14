Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg speaks out for first time since Lina Hidalgo’s ‘dirty politics’ claim

HOUSTON – For the first time, we’re hearing from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on comments made by Judge Lina Hidalgo last week.

“I’ve not seen a public official use their political position to try and influence and insert themselves into a criminal investigation,” Ogg said Tuesday.

Judge Hidalgo didn’t mince words after a new round of search warrants by the Texas Rangers were made public.

The warrants are part of last year’s criminal probe in awarding of a COVID outreach contract.

When reporter Rilwan Balogun asked Ogg, “What would you say to her or others that you use this office for political revenge?” She replied, “I’m not running against any of the people who have investigated.” “The rangers are the independent investigators in the case. To suggest that they report to me or do what I say is ludicrous. They are a storied law enforcement agency. They have their own reputations as well as the investigating ranger. And nobody is going to misuse our system for political revenge,” Ogg continued.

The unsealed documents claim members of Judge Hidalgo’s office hid documents and communications that should have been turned over to a grand jury.

“The voters will get their chance to decide in March who should be their district attorney and a jury will ultimately have a responsibility on whether Judge Hidalgo’s staff members, who were indicted, are guilty or innocent,” Ogg said.