59º
Join Insider

Local News

Former UH basketball player Reggie Chaney reportedly died from Fentanyl overdose; 23-year-old’s death ruled accidental

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Reggie Chaney, University of Houston, Basketball

Officials have released new information about the death of a former University of Houston men’s basketball player Reggie Chaney.

On Monday, an autopsy showed that Chaney, 23, died from a fentanyl overdose.

The report also said his death was accidental.

Medical personnel did not provide any additional details on his death.

Back on Aug. 21, Chaney was found unresponsive in Arlington by a family friend in an apartment. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Cypresswood Trail at around 12 p.m. after the tenant reported finding Chaney, who was a family friend, unresponsive in a bedroom.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said they learned through their investigation that Chaney was staying with this family friend for a few weeks ahead of his planned departure overseas to begin his professional career.

SEE ALSO: Former UH Basketball star Reggie Chaney dead at 23

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter