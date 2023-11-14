Former UH basketball player Reggie Chaney reportedly died from Fentanyl overdose; 23-year-old’s death ruled accidental

Officials have released new information about the death of a former University of Houston men’s basketball player Reggie Chaney.

On Monday, an autopsy showed that Chaney, 23, died from a fentanyl overdose.

The report also said his death was accidental.

Medical personnel did not provide any additional details on his death.

Back on Aug. 21, Chaney was found unresponsive in Arlington by a family friend in an apartment. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Cypresswood Trail at around 12 p.m. after the tenant reported finding Chaney, who was a family friend, unresponsive in a bedroom.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said they learned through their investigation that Chaney was staying with this family friend for a few weeks ahead of his planned departure overseas to begin his professional career.

