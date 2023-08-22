Former UH Basketball star Reggie Chaney dead at 23

(Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston forward Reggie Chaney leaves the court after their loss against Miami in a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

HOUSTON – Former University of Houston forward Reggie Chaney has died, according to a statement released by head men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

Chaney was 23 years old. Details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

We are heartbroken by the passing of forward Reggie Chaney



#⃣3⃣2⃣ will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him#RIPReggie pic.twitter.com/qzMTNm6GoG — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) August 22, 2023

During his time at UH, Chaney appeared in more than 100 games from 2020-21 through the 2022-23 season.

According to Sampson, Chaney had recently signed a professional basketball contract and was set to leave for Greece on Monday, Aug. 28.

Coach Sampson released the following statement regarding Chaney’s death:

“First in his family to graduate from college. Reached his dream of signing a professional basketball contract. He was leaving Monday, Aug. 28th for Greece. A Son. A Grandson. A Brother. The ultimate teammate. The Identity of our Cougar Basketball Culture. A winner. Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives. Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever. I love you and will miss you dearly.”