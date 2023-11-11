Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr.’s new coffee, cocktail concept to expand; opening new brick-and-mortar store near downtown

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. is adding a new job title to his career resume: coffee shop owner.

The Astros star pitcher teamed up with Rex Hospitality and star entrepreneurs Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa and Blake Fertitta to create Maven Coffee + Cocktails -- a first-of-its-kind coffee and cocktails concept.

The concept offers specialty coffee drinks and craft cocktails, including bar classics such as Tajin-rimmed margaritas and gin and tonic.

McCullers, Martinez, and Fertitta launched an outpost at Minute Maid Park. tucked near Union Station Team Store. KPRC 2′s Lauren Kelly of Houston Life took a tour of the place back in August.

The company plans to open an outpost at the Thompson Hotel on the first floor, located near downtown right along Buffalo Bayou. They have opened another outpost inside Toyota Center as the Houston Rockets held their home opener against the Golden State Warriors last month.

A new Maven Coffee + Cocktails brick-and-mortar location will debut in early 2024 at Silver Street Studios on Washington Avenue, offering gourmet pastries.

