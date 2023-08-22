Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. launches Maven Coffee + Cocktails

If you’re heading out to Minute Maid Park for an Astros game, we all know there’s no shortage of food and drinks -- and now there’s one more spot to add to your list. Watch as Lance McCullers Jr. and his business partner Juan Carlos chat with Lauren Kelly all about Maven Coffee + Cocktails.

HOUSTON – If you’re heading out to Minute Maid Park for an Astros game, we all know there’s no shortage of food and drinks -- and now there’s one more spot to add to your list.

Lance McCullers Jr. and his business partner Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa have opened their first brick and mortar location of Maven Coffee + Cocktails inside the Juice Box.

And here’s a fun fact -- if there’s one thing that the Houston Astros pitcher loves more than baseball, it’s coffee!

If you’re inside the park, the Maven Coffee + Cocktails cart is located outside of Union Station near section 104/105.

Soooo, what’s on the menu?

Order your favorite classics from the bar like a gin & tonic, tajin-rimmed margarita, old fashioned and plenty more.

Also make sure to try the carajillos, frozen espresso martinis, cold brew, and lots more.

Watch as Lauren tests out a few beverages with Lance and Juan Carlos.