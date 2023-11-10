59º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH THIS: Do you know them? Suspect wearing costume walks up to man before shooting, killing him in downtown Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Man killed, Gun violence, Houston crimes
A woman suspected of killing a man in downtown Houston in the early hours of Thursday morning and a person of interest are being sought, according to the Houston Police Department. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Police need your help in locating a woman who they said was caught on camera shooting and killing a man in downtown Houston.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Lamar Street at around 1 a.m. after two strangers reportedly got into an argument.

SEE ALSO: Video shows person in costume firing gun at man, killing him after argument in downtown Houston

Four relatives were said to have been walking down the street and had visited multiple places throughout the course of the night.

While the group was leaving and walking to their vehicle, they reportedly got into an argument with two people in the roadway with a tripod set up.

During the argument, investigators said a person pulled out a handgun, shooting the 20-year-old man. He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of those involved. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter