Man dies after being shot twice near Four Seasons hotel in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night after being shot near the Four Season hotel in downtown Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place on Austin Street near Lamar after two strangers reportedly got into an argument.

Investigators said that’s when a woman pulled out a handgun, shooting and killing a 20-year-old man.

The victim who was killed was said to have been spending time with his brother, friends, and other relatives.

Authorities said they are not sure what started the argument between the two parties. They added that it was not believed to be an attempted robbery.

The suspected shooter has only been identified as a woman. Police said she took off, and they are attempting to track her down.

HPD plans to release surveillance video soon.