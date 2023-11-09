70º
Join Insider

Local News

Man dies after being shot twice near Four Seasons hotel in Downtown Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Man killed, Gun violence, Houston crimes

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night after being shot near the Four Season hotel in downtown Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place on Austin Street near Lamar after two strangers reportedly got into an argument.

Investigators said that’s when a woman pulled out a handgun, shooting and killing a 20-year-old man.

The victim who was killed was said to have been spending time with his brother, friends, and other relatives.

Authorities said they are not sure what started the argument between the two parties. They added that it was not believed to be an attempted robbery.

The suspected shooter has only been identified as a woman. Police said she took off, and they are attempting to track her down.

HPD plans to release surveillance video soon.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter