Rain to last next few days: List of Houston area intersections, roads that are most likely to flood

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 13: A driver surveys a stretch of Interstate 10 flooded by Hurricane Ike September 13, 2008 near Houston, Texas. Ike made landfall near Galveston, TX early today as a category 2 hurricane with wind speeds of around 110 MPH. causing massive flooding and wind damage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Rain is expected in the Houston area over the next few days, which means street flooding is likely.

If you happen to be driving this weekend or throughout the week, the KPRC 2 flood tracker will be on the roads making sure you’re aware of what areas to avoid.

But, in case we miss anything, here’s a list of areas that are known to flood in the Houston area during those heavy rain events.

High water barricade locations

City officials said the following intersections or underpasses could be barricaded if flooding becomes a problem:

Greens Road at 45 N. Fwy.

Greens Road at E. Hardy Road

Washington Avenue at Hempstead

Barker Cypress at W. Parkview

Barker Cypress at Clay

Barker Cypress at Saums

Clay Road at West of Brittmore Road

Crosstimber at 45 N. Fwy.

Kelly Road at Hardy Toll Road

West of Boundary St. at North Main St.

Jensen Dr. at South of Bennington St.

Bennington St. at 59 North Fwy.

Jensen at N. Of 610 Fwy.

Mesa at N. Of U.S. 90 Hwy.

Katy Road at Silver Eagle

Allen Pkwy. at Waugh Dr.

Memorial at Waugh Dr.

White Oak at Taylor

White Oak at Sabine

Studewood at I-10 Fwy.

Center St. at Houston Ave.

Houston Ave. at I-10 Fwy.

North Main at Burnett

2900 Allen Pkwy. at Montrose Dr.

Memorial at Shepherd

Memorial at Studewood

Memorial Dr. at Houston Avenue

Lamar St. at Bagby

Walker St. at West of Bagby

Travis St. at I-10 Fwy.

Louisiana St. at North of Franklin St.

1300 Commerce St. at Austin St.

Texas St. at Prairie St.

Franklin St. at St. Emanuel St.

Jensen Dr. at North of Lyons Ave.

7000 Main St. at Holcombe Blvd.

7000 Fannin St. at Holcombe Blvd.

Lawndale St. at Braes Bayou

9600 Lawndale at E. Of Goodyear Dr.

Galveston Rd. at S. Of Howard

Underpass locations

City officials said the underpasses at the following locations could become problematic if heavy rain falls:

100 Milam St

100 Shepherd Dr Fr

100 Yale

1000 Houston Ave

11600 West Park

11700 Richmond

11700 West Park

1200 Studemont

1200 Wayside

1500 North Main

1600 East Crosstimbers

1600 Jensen

1900 Kelly

200 75th

200 Forest Hill

2100 Franklin

2400 Harrisburg

2900 Allen Parkway

300 Studewood

3400 North Shepherd

3500 Kelly

3800 Polk

400 Houston Ave

4800 Elgin

4800 Memorial

4900 Galveston Rd

5000 Washington

5600 Mesa

600 Broadway

6500 Jensen

7000 Clinton

7000 Fannin

7000 Main

7000 Old Katy Road

7200 J W Peavy

7200 Senate Ave

8000 Memorial

8100 Harrisburg

8100 Hempstead

9600 Lawndale

Flood signal locations

City officials said to look for flood signals in these areas if heavy rain falls: