Rain to last next few days: List of Houston area intersections, roads that are most likely to flood

HOUSTON – Rain is expected in the Houston area over the next few days, which means street flooding is likely.
If you happen to be driving this weekend or throughout the week, the KPRC 2 flood tracker will be on the roads making sure you’re aware of what areas to avoid.
But, in case we miss anything, here’s a list of areas that are known to flood in the Houston area during those heavy rain events.
High water barricade locations
City officials said the following intersections or underpasses could be barricaded if flooding becomes a problem:
- Greens Road at 45 N. Fwy.
- Greens Road at E. Hardy Road
- Washington Avenue at Hempstead
- Barker Cypress at W. Parkview
- Barker Cypress at Clay
- Barker Cypress at Saums
- Clay Road at West of Brittmore Road
- Crosstimber at 45 N. Fwy.
- Kelly Road at Hardy Toll Road
- West of Boundary St. at North Main St.
- Jensen Dr. at South of Bennington St.
- Bennington St. at 59 North Fwy.
- Jensen at N. Of 610 Fwy.
- Mesa at N. Of U.S. 90 Hwy.
- Katy Road at Silver Eagle
- Allen Pkwy. at Waugh Dr.
- Memorial at Waugh Dr.
- White Oak at Taylor
- White Oak at Sabine
- Studewood at I-10 Fwy.
- Center St. at Houston Ave.
- Houston Ave. at I-10 Fwy.
- North Main at Burnett
- 2900 Allen Pkwy. at Montrose Dr.
- Memorial at Shepherd
- Memorial at Studewood
- Memorial Dr. at Houston Avenue
- Lamar St. at Bagby
- Walker St. at West of Bagby
- Travis St. at I-10 Fwy.
- Louisiana St. at North of Franklin St.
- 1300 Commerce St. at Austin St.
- Texas St. at Prairie St.
- Franklin St. at St. Emanuel St.
- Jensen Dr. at North of Lyons Ave.
- 7000 Main St. at Holcombe Blvd.
- 7000 Fannin St. at Holcombe Blvd.
- Lawndale St. at Braes Bayou
- 9600 Lawndale at E. Of Goodyear Dr.
- Galveston Rd. at S. Of Howard
Underpass locations
City officials said the underpasses at the following locations could become problematic if heavy rain falls:
- 100 Milam St
- 100 Shepherd Dr Fr
- 100 Yale
- 1000 Houston Ave
- 11600 West Park
- 11700 Richmond
- 11700 West Park
- 1200 Studemont
- 1200 Wayside
- 1500 North Main
- 1600 East Crosstimbers
- 1600 Jensen
- 1900 Kelly
- 200 75th
- 200 Forest Hill
- 2100 Franklin
- 2400 Harrisburg
- 2900 Allen Parkway
- 300 Studewood
- 3400 North Shepherd
- 3500 Kelly
- 3800 Polk
- 400 Houston Ave
- 4800 Elgin
- 4800 Memorial
- 4900 Galveston Rd
- 5000 Washington
- 5600 Mesa
- 600 Broadway
- 6500 Jensen
- 7000 Clinton
- 7000 Fannin
- 7000 Main
- 7000 Old Katy Road
- 7200 J W Peavy
- 7200 Senate Ave
- 8000 Memorial
- 8100 Harrisburg
- 8100 Hempstead
- 9600 Lawndale
Flood signal locations
City officials said to look for flood signals in these areas if heavy rain falls:
- 4401 Elgin St (Ih-45s And Railroad)
- 1989 Allen Pkwy (Montrose)
- 3087 Allen Pkwy (Waugh)
- Main & Holcombe Blvd (1000 Blk Holcombe)
- Fannin & Holcombe Blvd (1100 Blk Holcombe)
- 6514 Jensen Dr (Creston)
- 1700 Jensen Dr (Railroad)
- 3500 Kelley (Between Ih-69 Hov And Jensen)
- 5800 Elysian St (North Loop 610 East)
- 7506 E Hardy Rd (Hardy Toll Road And Crosstimbers)
- 5405 Mesa Dr (Liberty And Railroad)
- 10704 W Little York Rd (Between Business Park And Sam Houston Tollway West)
- 774 Houston Ave (Memorial)
- 4450 Memorial Dr (Shepherd)
- Houston Ave & Center St (1100 Block Houston Ave)
- 600 Brooks St (North Main)
- 7220 Clinton Dr (North Wayside)
- Yale & Center St (100 Block Yale)
- 9600 Lawndale (Sims Bayou)
- 615 Broadway St (Between East Erath And East Elm)
- 8040 Harrisburg Blvd (Railroad)
- 306 S 75th St (Between Railroad And Rusk)
- 247 Forest Hill Blvd (Between Rusk And Capitol)
- 6598 Lawndale (Wayside)
- 3799 Polk (Milby And Railroad)
- 2050 Franklin St (Commerce)
- 5455 Old Spanish Trl (Spur 5 And Railroad)
- 4953 Galveston Rd (Allendale And Railroad)
- 10200 Old Katy Rd (Conrad Sauer)
- 7095 J W Peavy Dr (Railroad)