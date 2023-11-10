Houston ISD school board approves 4 student outcome goals for next 5 years

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees have voted to approve four student outcome goals set forth by the district in hopes of improving student test scores and readiness for once they leave the classroom over the next five years.

The goals were discussed at last week’s meeting and voted on during Thursday night’s regular board meeting without discussion during the open session of the meeting. The goals in this article come straight from the meeting agenda packet.

The first goal deals with 3rd grade student test scores. The goal is for the percentage of 3rd grade students in the district earning meets grade level on the STAAR reading test will increase from 41% in June 2023 to 56% in June 2028.

The second goal is similar, except that it deals with scores on the STAAR math test. The district is looking to increase 3rd grade meets grade level scores on the STAAR math test from 38% in June 2023 to 53% in June 2028.

Goal three deals with student readiness once they graduate. The goal is the percentage of students graduating Texas Success Initiative (TSI)-ready and with an industry-based certification (IBC) will increase from 11% for the 2021-2022 graduates to 26% for the 2026-2027 graduates.

The fourth goal is students in grades 4 through 8 who receive special education services that achieve growth as measured by Domain 2 Part A of the state accountability system will increase from X percent in August 2023 to Y percent in August 2028. This goal in the agenda packet did not have specific numbers of what the district hopes to increase to.

The board did not provide context in public session around how they came to approve the goals or any background discussion related to the goals at Thursday night’s meeting, but the goals can be found in the board’s agenda packet.

Click here to view the agenda packet from Thursday night’s meeting.