82º
Join Insider

Local News

UH psychology professor talks about mental health, after release of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song ‘Cobra’

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mental health, Megan Thee Stallion, Depression, Anxiety, University of Houston, Cobra

HOUSTON – After the release of her most recent song, Cobra, one Houston native has found herself trending again after she shed a unique light on what it means to use your public platform to share awareness about mental health.

Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion is an A-List celebrity however after listening to her latest track, you quickly realize that more than anything... she’s just a human.

According to Professor Dr. Rheeda Walker, author of The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health, mental health is a conversation not only prevalent for those in the spotlight, but she suggests that everyone needs to hone in on themselves individually.

“I think what’s probably of the biggest concern is when people don’t talk about when they are struggling,” Walker said. “And so that’s what made her song, her lyrics so important because she has the courage to speak out and share.”

SEE ALSO: ‘I GRADUATED FROM TSU!!’ Megan Thee Stallion stops by Texas Southern University; Here’s how she pulled off the surprise

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter