Man in custody on unrelated charges in Southwest Texas charged with murder in deadly Spring Branch drive-by shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Jose Darlin Cortez-Hernandez (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man, who is in custody on unrelated charges in southwest Texas, has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in the Spring Branch area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jose Darlin Cortez-Hernandez, 30, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Cortez-Hernandez is accused in the death of Oscar Martinez, 33, and the wounding of another man in a shooting outside an apartment complex on Sept. 4.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the apartment complex at 8657 Pitner Road and found Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting victim was found at a separate location. Police said he was transported to a hospital and survived his injuries.

Investigators learned the suspect shot both men and fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

Further investigation revealed Cortez-Hernandez to be the suspect in the case and he was charged on Oct. 22.

Police said on Oct. 30, they learned Cortez-Hernandez was in custody on unrelated charges at the Val Verde County Correctional Facility in Del Rio. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County.

