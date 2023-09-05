Man killed, another injured in drive-by shooting at Spring Branch apartment complex

Man killed, another injured in drive-by shooting at apartment complex in Spring Branch

HOUSTON – A man was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Spring Branch Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports about a shooting at the Rama Estates apartments located at 8657 Pitner at around 7:54 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said another man who was shot was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the two men were standing outside when someone in a truck pulled up and opened fire.

Officers said one of the men ran and was able to call police.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and nearby surveillance video.

The identity of the victim who died has not yet been released.