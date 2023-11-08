DECISION 2023: Sen. John Whitmire to speak LIVE on KPRC 2+ Now as mayoral race heads into runoff

Race for Houston Mayor is coming down to the wire. Lee Kaplan and Gilbert Garcia talk last minute strategy.

HOUSTON – Senator John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee led the Houston mayoral race. But neither got enough votes to win Tuesday’s election.

SEE ALSO: In Houston mayoral race, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire headed for a runoff

Whitmire agreed to visit KPRC 2 Studios on Wednesday morning to talk about the next steps in his campaign ahead of a Dec. 9 runoff race.

Stream the LIVE conversation on KPRC 2+ Now at 8:30 a.m. in the watchplayer below.

KPRC 2 extended an invitation to Jackson Lee on Tuesday afternoon to speak on the runoff race. As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Lee did not respond.