Pancho Claus’ birthday wish is for the community to donate to his toy drive

HOUSTON – Pancho Claus celebrated his 72nd birthday on Sunday, and he also had a toy collection box decorating event on the same day to prepare for his annual toy drive.

He has been bringing holiday cheer to children for 42 years. During the event this weekend, people were able to decorate the toy collection boxes that will be placed all around Houston at restaurants, stores and more.

Related: Houston’s ‘Pancho Claus’ kicks off holiday season a bit early with appearance at Dia De Los Muertos celebration

In 2022, Pancho Claus helped giveaway more than 17,000 toys to eager children. This year, he wants to give back even more and hand out 20,000 toys in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Houstonians can also volunteer with Pancho Claus during the holiday season.

“We couldn’t do this without volunteers. We don’t have paid staff, so everybody is a volunteer. Of course, we couldn’t do it without them. Not only here in Houston, but if you’re in the Rio Grande Valley or know somebody there tell them to contact us,” Pancho Claus said.

He also said he would love good health for his birthday and for the community to donate to the toy drive.

Go here, if you would like to donate to the Pancho Claus 2023 Christmas Project. For more information on volunteering, you can call the Latino Learning Center at 713-223-1391.

MORE: Who is Pancho Claus? This is the history of the Houston-area Santa with a lowrider