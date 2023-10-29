Houston’s ‘Pancho Claus’ kicks off holiday season a bit early with appearance at Dia De Los Muertos celebration

HOUSTON – Richard Reyes, better known as Houston’s “Pancho Claus”, put on his iconic zoot suit Sunday to kick off the holiday season a little early.

It was part of a Dia De Los Muertos celebration hosted by Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church.

Community members gathered to pay tribute to those who have gone before us in what organizers describe as a mini cultural exchange program.

There was Hispanic heritage trivia plus an opportunity to donate to Pancho Claus’ annual toy giveaway.

For decades, Pancho Claus has been a staple in the Houston holiday scene, known for bringing smiles to children in underserved communities.

“Volunteers keep me going, there’s about 200 volunteers that are ready for this and you know putting out toy collection boxes, if people have a business or somewhere to put a toy collection box, next Sunday we’re going to be wrapping toy collection boxes, so its my community that really pushes me and encourages me and has my back every step of the way,” Reyes said.

If you’d like to get involved with Pancho Claus’ mission, click here.