Man, woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death inside a vehicle in north Houston.

Houston police said a tow truck driver spotted a vehicle parked near a curb and stopped to check it out. Police said the tow truck driver found one person inside the vehicle dead and another person slumped over.

When police arrived, they pronounced both the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators said no weapon was found inside the vehicle and no bullet holes were found in or around the vehicle.

The two victims have not yet been identified.