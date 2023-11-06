Authorities looking for missing man last seen in September in Chambers County

Authorities are looking for a missing man, who was last seen about two months ago in Chambers County.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are looking for a missing man, who was last seen about two months ago in Chambers County.

James Townsend Sr. was last seen by his family on Sept. 10. He was driving to Tennessee and had rented a light blue/green Chevy Spark.

He has shoulder length wavy blond hair. No other details were shared about this case.

If you have any information about Townsend, you should call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2546 and mention case number 23-001939.

