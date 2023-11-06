78º
Join Insider

Local News

Authorities looking for missing man last seen in September in Chambers County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing Person
Authorities are looking for a missing man, who was last seen about two months ago in Chambers County. (Texas Center for the Missing)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are looking for a missing man, who was last seen about two months ago in Chambers County.

James Townsend Sr. was last seen by his family on Sept. 10. He was driving to Tennessee and had rented a light blue/green Chevy Spark.

He has shoulder length wavy blond hair. No other details were shared about this case.

If you have any information about Townsend, you should call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2546 and mention case number 23-001939.

To see other missing person reports, go here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email