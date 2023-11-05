70º
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-45 at FM 1765 in Galveston County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Crash on I-45 (Houston Transtar)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-45 in Galveston County.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash involves three vehicles.

The southbound lanes of I-45 are shut down at FM 1765 in the Texas City area.

