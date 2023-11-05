Crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-45 at FM 1765 in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-45 in Galveston County.
According to Houston Transtar, the crash involves three vehicles.
The southbound lanes of I-45 are shut down at FM 1765 in the Texas City area.
