3 teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Whataburger in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – A 17-year-old and two other teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at a Whataburger in La Marque which turned deadly.

According to the La Marque Police Department, the shooting occurred on Oct. 14.

Police said the investigation revealed Keshaun Edmond physically assaulted two juveniles, who were seated at a table. Two other juveniles were seated at the table and fled when the assault began.

Police said Anthony Samuels was armed with a handgun and displayed it during the assault.

In response to the assault, one of the juveniles shot at Edmond and Samuels. Edmond suffered multiple gun shot injuries and was found dead at the scene.

Samuels received a gun shot wound to the leg. He was transported to UTMB Galveston by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and survived.

Police said Samuels was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $240,000. Samuels remains in the Galveston County Jail. He was arrested on Oct. 25.

A 15-year-old was also arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence. The 15-year-old was arrested on Oct. 25 and turned over to Galveston County Juvenile Justice.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. He was arrested on Oct. 26 and turned over to Galveston County Juvenile Justice.