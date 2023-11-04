62º
Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward to find suspects who murdered man in downtown Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Zayden Kimple, 20, was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Providence Street at a party at a warehouse. (Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON – Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to help locate the suspects who murdered a man in downtown Houston on Oct. 14, Crime Stoppers said.

Zayden Kimple, 20, was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Providence Street at a party at a warehouse.

The shooting happened in the parking lot. Kimple got into a fight with a group of people. Then, a suspect took his backpack, and as he chased the suspect, he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A second man was also believed to have been injured in the shooting.

Kimple’s family is now asking the community to help them find those responsible for the shooting.

Crime Stoppers will offer up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the charge or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. To report a tip anonymously, you can call 713-222-8477 or go here.

