1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at social media influencer party in downtown Houston

A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. in response to a shooting in the 1100 block of Providence Street.

A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

The party happened at the Samman photography studio and was finishing up, so partygoers went to the parking lot. There were between 50 and 100 people at the event.

The victim then got into an fight with a group of people, and his girlfriend was with him and holding his backpack. During this, a suspect took the backpack from the woman and ran. The man then started chasing the suspect, and he was shot and hit.

The victim was in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Another man, who is 24 years old, was shot in his legs. Police believe that he was also at the party. He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect(s), but they do not have a description yet. The shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything about the incident, you should call police at 713-308-3600.