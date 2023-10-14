66º
Join Insider

Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at social media influencer party in downtown Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Corley Peel, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. in response to a shooting in the 1100 block of Providence Street.

A man died, and a second man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

The party happened at the Samman photography studio and was finishing up, so partygoers went to the parking lot. There were between 50 and 100 people at the event.

The victim then got into an fight with a group of people, and his girlfriend was with him and holding his backpack. During this, a suspect took the backpack from the woman and ran. The man then started chasing the suspect, and he was shot and hit.

The victim was in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Another man, who is 24 years old, was shot in his legs. Police believe that he was also at the party. He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect(s), but they do not have a description yet. The shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything about the incident, you should call police at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email

Corley Peel is a Texas native and Texas Tech graduate who covered big stories in Joplin, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jacksonville, Florida before returning to the Lone Star State. When not reporting, Corley enjoys hot yoga, Tech Football, and finding the best tacos in town.

email

facebook

twitter