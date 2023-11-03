Fire still burning after starting more than a week ago in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A fire in the Spring Branch area has been burning for nearly a week, and residents said they’re becoming frustrated.

SEE ALSO: Town hall meeting held to address community concerns about Spring Branch area mulch fire

The fire is burning on a piece of land on Hollister Road and Hammerly.

Officials said the flames broke out this past Saturday and about four to five acres are still burning. They added that flames have reportedly shot up to 30 feet in the air.

Those who live near the fire went to a town hall meeting Thursday to ask Fire Chief Sam Peña about what is being done.

He said crews are working hard to contain the flames and that the air quality has not been impacted.

Peña also added that the exact cause of the fire is under investigation however investigators believe the flames started from an unpermitted burn.