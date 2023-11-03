Town hall meeting held to address community concerns about Spring Branch area mulch fire

HOUSTON – A fire in Spring Branch that has been burning for nearly a week now could burn for several more weeks if left alone. Fire officials said likely won’t happen because crews are hard at work keeping it contained.

On Thursday, a crowd of concerned people who live in the area got the chance to ask the Houston fire chief and city officials questions at a town hall meeting held at a nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) center.

Officials with the Houston Health Department say despite a few abnormal readings here and there, the overall air quality right now is within normal standards.

“You can tell that’s our gate, we’re in a gated community and that’s right opposite us,” said Rifhat Wahid showing us a picture of flames billowing on the other side of her gate.

It was a fire that Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, says crews were called to around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening and has been burning ever since. When firefighters arrived at Hammerly and Hollister, Pena says they found four to five acres burning up to 30 feet high in some places, the effects hard to take in.

“Breathing issues become increased during the evening, so say around 6 p.m. in the evening when the flames are pretty high that’s when you’re finding that you’re getting the tickle in your throat,” Wahid said.

Pena says the exact cause of the fire is under investigation but that it was not a permitted burn. He says it started at a large pile of green waste that the property owner, In Town homes had been gathering to clear from the land. The pile that caught fire included tree branches and stumps, some still in the ground. Pena says the pile had been sitting there for at least a year, so long it created highly flammable mulch material. The byproduct of it burning are blankets of ash.

“I just took my car today and it was newly painted last week, and I had to take it in to get the ash off of it and it does affect your paint quality,” another resident said.

As far as what’s being done to put the fire out, with the unstable ground being part of a construction site that can’t support fire engines and not enough airspace to attack the blaze from above, Pena says much of the work is being handled by construction crews with excavators.

“They’re about two-thirds of the way through the extinguishing effort…they’re pulling material out, they’re turning it over, they’re wetting it down and they’re carrying it away,” Pena said.

Despite complaints heard at the town hall meeting, Pena says first responders have not seen a spike in calls for troubled breathing or issues related to air quality, however, officials wouldn’t comment on potential long-term effects.

City officials are urging everyone to sign up for Alert Houston on your phones so should there ever be an alert that needs to be sent out, the city can geotag your phone and let you know what’s happening as it’s unfolding.