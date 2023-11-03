1 in custody, another suspect sought after police chase involving stolen vehicle in west Houston

HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody and at least one other is being sought by police after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in west Houston Friday.

According to Houston Police, the chase started at about 4:05 p.m. as officers attempted to pull over a vehicle which they said was stolen in a robbery. The attempted traffic stop took place in the 9700 block of Meadowglen Lane.

Police said the vehicle took off and a chase began. The suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle in the 10100 block of Westpark Drive.

Authorities were able to take one suspect into custody. They are looking for at least one other suspect, who they said ran into a nearby apartment complex.

A police helicopter and K9s are assisting with the search.