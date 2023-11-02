ROAD CLOSURES: Traffic expected to be impacted as former President Trump moves through the Houston area

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a campaign event at the Orpheum Theater on October 29, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa. On Saturday, Trump joined other Republican presidential candidates when he addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference where his one-time vice president, Mike Pence, announced he was suspending his campaign. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former President Donald Trump is expected to host an event in the Houston area on Thursday, and drivers in the area may have to deal with some major delays on the roadway.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, several major roads will be closed and travel times may be impacted if you’re planning on being out and about.

Trump, who is currently the top GOP candidate, is scheduled to be at an industrial business in the 16300 block of the N Tomball Parkway around 4 p.m.

Details about the event were limited, however, the county is anticipating a large number of supporters to show up.

Road closures are planned for the northbound Spring Cypress exit and the southbound Jones Road exit U-Turn lane. Also, the feeder roads are expected to experience heavy traffic due to spectators trying to see the motorcade. County officials are anticipating these closures to start at 4:15 p.m. and end around 6:15 p.m.

Closures will last for several hours and the event will end around 5 p.m.