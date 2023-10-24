42º
Former president Trump coming to Houston ahead of 2024 election

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Former president Donald J. Trump is making a stop in the Houston area ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a news release from Trump’s office.

The presidential candidate is going to deliver remarks Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Trendsetter Engineering, Incorporated in the 10430 block of Rodgers Road at 4 p.m.

Limited details about the event were provided.

Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas on March 25.

He is also scheduled to have a rally in Florida on Nov. 8. This is happening the same day as the third Republican presidential primary debate.

