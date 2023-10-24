Former president Trump coming to Houston ahead of 2024 election

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HOUSTON – Former president Donald J. Trump is making a stop in the Houston area ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a news release from Trump’s office.

The presidential candidate is going to deliver remarks Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Trendsetter Engineering, Incorporated in the 10430 block of Rodgers Road at 4 p.m.

Limited details about the event were provided.

Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas on March 25.

He is also scheduled to have a rally in Florida on Nov. 8. This is happening the same day as the third Republican presidential primary debate.