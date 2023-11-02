Men accused of stealing 46 packages of meat from multiple Houston-area grocery stores arrested during traffic stop

HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged after they were caught with 46 packages of meat they stole from multiple grocery stores in the Houston area, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

On Monday, a Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 29100 block of the Northwest Freeway.

The occupants in the vehicle were identified as 30-year-old Jacob Trevino and 31-year-old Robert Stevenson, Herman said.

Authorities said further investigation revealed that both suspects stole 46 packages of meat from four different stores, totaling over $1,129.

Trevino and Stevenson were arrested and charged with theft aggregate.

The suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail and their bond was set at $2,500 each.