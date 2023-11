A fatal crash was reported on the feeder road of 19699 North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive.

HOUSTON – A person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the North Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash was reported on the feeder road of 19699 North Freeway, near Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies said a truck struck a light pole and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, one lane of the southbound and inbound feeder road was temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver’s identity was not released.