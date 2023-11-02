Copper wire theft suspect leads police on chase, runs into retention pond before being pulled out in east Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect who authorities said led police on a chase after being caught in the act of stealing copper wiring from a home ended up in a retention pond before being pulled out by officers in east Houston on Wednesday.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the incident happened a little after 6 p.m. Crowson said officers were flagged down by citizens in the 800 block of Woodcrest Drive in north Houston.

The citizens told police a suspect was stealing copper wiring from a home.

Officers found the suspect who took off in a vehicle. Police gave chase to the suspect who eventually bailed out of his vehicle at Beaumont Highway and Oats Road in east Houston.

Crowson said the suspect made his way into a retention pond and refused to come out. He eventually started showing signs of hypothermia. At that point, officers jumped into the water and pulled the man out of the water to safety.

The suspect is now in custody and police say he is warming up.