What is Prop 12? Why Galveston County’s current county treasurer is campaigning for it

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Early voting is in full swing and voters in Texas will soon have to decide whether to vote yes or no on Proposition 12.

Prop.12 is the constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s current county treasurer is asking all voters to vote yes on Prop 12. He campaigned on it.

In a video on his Facebook page, Dugie said the move could save the county more than $450,000 per year.

“This proposition has the unanimous and bipartisan support of our commissioners as well as city councils across the county. Nine other counties in Texas have already taken this step,” Dugie said in a Facebook post.

Karrie Crownover, the Burnet County Treasurer and President of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas, doesn’t agree and believes the position is vital.

“We act as the county’s banker, all funds of the county funnel through our office. We receive all funds and disperse all funds,” Crownover said.

“If we do away with the position then we lose all that accountability,” Crownover said.

Crownover worries that eliminating the position will set a bad precedent.

“It’s a dangerous precedent, so when we start abolishing elected offices, we are first. We are changing our constitution as written and these positions are put in place as a check and balances system,” Crownover said.