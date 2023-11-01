Man killed, woman in critical condition following shooting at motel in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a motel in Humble Wednesday, police said.

Officers with the Humble Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Mustang Inn located at 17258 US-59 N. at around 12:35 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who was fatally shot and a woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition.

Responding officers said they were able to obtain a description of the alleged shooter. Patrol officers were reportedly able to locate a man matching the shooter’s description not far from the scene. Police said the suspect was detained as a person of interest and is talking with detectives.

The incident is still being investigated by detectives and Crime Scene Units are collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.