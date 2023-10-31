Police working to find missing man with autism last seen in NW Houston

Law enforcement officers are working to find a missing man with autism, who was last seen on Monday in northwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Jeremy Martin Butler, 37, was last seen walking away from a group home in the 2400 block of Mayview Drive. It is unknown what direction he was headed in.

He was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a white sweatshirt.

He is five feet and eleven inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, you should call police at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.