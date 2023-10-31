47º
Police looking for man wanted for possession of child pornography in League City

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for two counts of possession of child pornography in League City, Texas, the League City Police Department said on Monday. (League City Police Department)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Authorities are searching for a man wanted for two counts of possession of child pornography in League City, Texas, the League City Police Department said on Monday.

After an investigation, police have charged Andrew Gwilliam with this offense. He was also charged with one count of promotion of child pornography. His total bond was set at $250,000.

Gwilliam owns a Honda Civic, and a photo of the vehicle can be found below. If you have seen him or have any information about him, you should call Detective Demasi at 281-338-4173.

