Here’s how you can help people in Acapulco affected by Category 5 Hurricane Otis

(Felix Marquez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Downed electrical poles and lines blown over by Hurricane Otis blanket a road in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

HOUSTON – Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico as a category 5 storm on Oct. 25 and has devastated many residents.

Homes and hotels were destroyed. Forty-eight people were killed in the hurricane and six were reported missing as of Sunday, according to the Mexican government.

People also looted businesses after food and water were limited in the area.

If you would like to donate to help victims impacted by the hurricane, see the list below. These organizations are providing much needed resources like food and hygiene products.

Cruz Roja Mexicana Sede Nacional (The Red Cross)

“Aún puedes ayudar a nuestros hermanos de #Guerrero. ❤” Cruz Roja wrote on Facebook. This translates to, “you can still help our brothers from Guerrero. ❤”

You can donate here.

World Central Kitchen

“WCK’s Juan Camilo is in Espinalillo—one of the few locations our helicopter can safely land following the hurricane. We’re providing thousands of hot meals here and in nearby towns. WCK is also in Acapulco, working with local partners to support families in need,” WCK said on social media.

You can donate here.

Convoy of Hope

“Convoy of Hope is responding to the devastation in #Acapulco, Mexico, caused by #HurricaneOtis. We’re providing food, water, and relief supplies to survivors of the deadly Category 5 storm. Visit http://h.ope.is/3Sg1MPl for more updates and to give to the response,” the organization said on X.

You can donate here.

You can also check Charity Navigator to be sure the organization meets your standard of support.