‘The loss is just unimaginable for us’: Family of beloved pediatrician murdered in Conroe speaks out

CONROE, Texas – A loving mother and a devoted pediatrician. That is how Dr. Talat Khan’s niece and brother knew her best.

“She was loving, kind, she was my aunt and the best aunt,” said Mahnoor Mangrio.

“Her kids and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician were her entire life. Everything in her life revolved around those two things,” said Wajahat Nyaz.

Wajahat Nyaz said his sister recently moved to Conroe in July from Seattle hoping for more sunshine.

“She liked to see the sun and warm weather, so that was one of the main reasons why she moved here,” he said.

Their world turned upside down Saturday afternoon. They learned 52-year-old Khan was brutally murdered. Investigators said Dr. Khan was sitting at a picnic table at the Alys Apartments when 24-year-old Miles Fridrich stabbed her multiple times. Several neighbors rushed to help. Fridrich was ultimately captured by police and is charged with first degree murder.

“It is so senseless. I have no words to describe it,” said Nyaz.

The motive is a mystery. Khan’s family said they have never heard of Fridrich before. It is unclear if Fridrich and Khan knew each other.

“To our knowledge no,” said Nyaz.

“Not that we know of,” said Mangrio.

It is unclear why Fridrich was at the Alys Apartments. His arrest information shows he has a Dallas address. Records show he has ties to Conroe with previous drugs and weapons charge arrests that were later disposed of or dismissed.

“This loss is just unimaginable for us. We are not able to understand this or make sense out of it. A murder like this should not go unpunished,” said Nyaz.

Dr. Khan’s family hopes to spread the sunshine that she left behind. She leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old son.

Fridrich is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Conroe Police said this is an ongoing investigation.