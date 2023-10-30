Space heater safety: Tips to prevent possible home fires

Approximately 1,700 residential fires a year are caused by portable electric space heaters, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Out of that number, nearly 80 people inside those residences die as a result.

The Consumer Reports’ website lists some tips that people can do to prevent this from happening.

Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface. These appliances are intended to sit on the floor, not on a table.

Establish a 3-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the heater, and never put a space heater in a child’s room.

Keep the space heater at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, such as furniture, bedding, and curtains. A taller heater may need to be even further away.

Don’t use a heater in a workshop or garage near paint, gas cans, or matches.

Turn it off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Unplug the heater when it’s not in use by pulling the plug straight from the outlet. Check the cord for damage periodically, and don’t use the heater if the cord is frayed or worn.

Don’t plug another electrical device or an extension cord into the same outlet as a heater—that can cause overheating.

Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom, and test them monthly.

