PHOTOS: Eye-catching Halloween costumes Houston, Texas celebrities are wearing 🎃 ⭐

HOUSTON – Many people attended Halloween parties this weekend.

Some of our favorite Texas and Houston celebrities wore their coolest costumes for Halloween. Here is a list of what the stars dressed up as for this spooky holiday.

Houston’s very own Megan Thee Stallion was a beautiful flower from “Alice in Wonderland” that was directed by Tim Burton.

Houstonian Lizzo dressed up as Tina Turner for this Halloween. She wore a sparkly black leather dress to honor the late musician.

Machine Gun Kelly also hails from Houston. He and Megan Fox dressed up as characters from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Volume 1″ movie for a Halloween party. MGK wore a yellow track suit and paired it with a sword. Fox wore a schoolgirl outfit and added scary makeup to complete her look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) (2023 Getty Images)

Demi Lovato grew up in Dallas. She had a magical look for the holiday. She dressed up as Snow White with a red bow and beautiful yellow skirt.

Liza Koshy grew up in Houston. She went as Lucy Ricardo from “I love Lucy.”