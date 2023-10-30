PHOTOS: Eye-catching Halloween costumes Houston, Texas celebrities are wearing 🎃 ⭐

HOUSTON – Many people attended Halloween parties this weekend.
Some of our favorite Texas and Houston celebrities wore their coolest costumes for Halloween. Here is a list of what the stars dressed up as for this spooky holiday.
Houston’s very own Megan Thee Stallion was a beautiful flower from “Alice in Wonderland” that was directed by Tim Burton.
Houstonian Lizzo dressed up as Tina Turner for this Halloween. She wore a sparkly black leather dress to honor the late musician.
Machine Gun Kelly also hails from Houston. He and Megan Fox dressed up as characters from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Volume 1″ movie for a Halloween party. MGK wore a yellow track suit and paired it with a sword. Fox wore a schoolgirl outfit and added scary makeup to complete her look.
Demi Lovato grew up in Dallas. She had a magical look for the holiday. She dressed up as Snow White with a red bow and beautiful yellow skirt.
Liza Koshy grew up in Houston. She went as Lucy Ricardo from “I love Lucy.”