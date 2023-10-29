Entergy schedules power outages in parts of Conroe for equipment upgrades

CONROE, Texas – Entergy Texas said they will be conducting power outages in certain areas of Conroe to allow for the safe upgrade of power lines.

The company said they are upgrading power lines to improve reliability and reduce the length of potential outages in the future.

The reliability upgrades are scheduled to be performed along Longmire Road and Highway 105 from I-45 to Dam Site Road.

“The Conroe area is experiencing tremendous economic development, and these upgrades will improve reliability and ensure the community has the necessary capacity to support the growth we’re seeing,” said Latisha Thomas, Entergy Texas customer service manager. “Entergy Texas cares about each customer and understands the critical role reliable electricity plays in their everyday routine, which is why we carefully coordinate the process for upgrading our infrastructure.”

The company said the outages will be required starting Oct. 30 and going through Nov. 5. Outages will occur in stages, so individual customers will only be impacted once during the Oct. 30 – Nov. 5 timeframe. Each night, the scheduled outage will start around 8 p.m. and could last up to eight hours. Outages scheduled for Oct. 31 will start around 10 p.m. due to Halloween holiday festivities.

All customers who will be impacted have been notified about the upcoming service interruption. Customers can stay informed by visiting the company’s View Outage map or downloading the Entergy app and registering for notifications at entergy.com/app.

The City of Conroe also has provided a map of the areas affected and what night each outage is supposed to take place.

