‘An amazing leader’: Dusty Baker visits Trill Burgers after announcing retirement

Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker stopped by for burgers at Bun B’s Trill Burgers on Friday, after announcing his retirement, according to a news release from the company.

HOUSTON – Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker stopped by for burgers at Bun B’s Trill Burgers on Friday, after announcing his retirement, according to a news release from the company.

Baker ordered OG Burgers and Bun B Exotic Pop Orange Sodas for his family and himself. He ordered the food to go and took a photo with the restaurant’s assistant manager, Caleb Petty.

“Where’s your pen?” Baker said to Petty. “You’re really going to let me walk out that door without signing that Astros hat?”

Related: RECAP: Houston Astros fall to Texas Rangers 11-4 in Game 7 of ALCS; Rangers advance to World Series

On Thursday, Bun B took to social media to express his gratitude for Baker. Trill Burgers catered for Baker and the Astros staff after the 2022 regular season before the Astros became World Series champs.

“It’s been a pleasure having Dusty Baker leading our @astros the last few years,” Bun B said in the post. “He’s been an amazing leader and a shining example of sportsmanship and honor. May your retirement years be the best years of your life and may Houston always feel like home. Thank you OG from myself and the entire @trillburgers family!”

Related: Search for new Astros manager begins as Dusty Baker announces retirement