Search for new Astros manager begins as Dusty Baker announces retirement

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker high fives Jeremy Pena before Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Hello, Astros fans this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with the final Astros update now that the season is over!

The Astros, as you know, were on the cusp of another trip to the World Series which would have been their third straight but those plans were derailed by the Texas Rangers when they came back to Houston and took down the Astros in the ALCS winning game 6 and again in game 7 that closed the door on the 2023 season.

The big news after their elimination of course was Dusty Baker announcing his retirement after 26 years as a Major League manager.

Baker arrived in Houston in the Spring of 2020 fresh off of the Astros cheating scandal but delivered in all four Seasons getting the Astros to at least the ALCS while also making 2 appearances in the World Series and winning the title in 2022.

Baker did really good work but now it is time for the organization to turn the page and find his replacement. That search is already underway with owner Jim Crane, General Manager Dana brown, and of course we all know that Jeff Bagwell will be heavily involved.

Early potential candidates according to reports include current Astros Bench coach Joe Espada and former Astros catcher Brad Ausmus who has skippered both the Tigers and Angels.

Also likely on the early list are two from the Braves organization that Brown is familiar with Walt Weiss and Eric Young Sr.

There are plenty of roster decisions to be made as well during this off-season including potential contract extensions for Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman ahead of their contracts expiring after the 2024 season.

Add in Kyle Tucker as well should the Astros choose to get all three done this off-season. Tucker, who had 112 RBI in the regular season, remains under club control for two more years.

Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated throughout the off-season!