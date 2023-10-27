Former security guard accused of posing as police officer kidnaps, sexually assaults man during fake traffic stop

A former private security guard is accused of pretending to be a police officer when he stopped a man and allegedly kidnapped and then sexually assaulted him.

28-year-old Geonary Gillespie is accused of impersonating a public servant, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault. He’s in jail with a $300,000 bond.

“The defendant is alleged to have posed as a police officer, detained the complainant, handcuffed him, took him to another location, sexually assaulted him, before taking him back to the location where he detained him at,” a Harris County prosecutor said during Gillespie’s probable cause court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Gillespie was arrested Thursday after the alleged attack that happened in the Spring Branch area in early October.

According to court records, Gillespie made the stop with emergency lights activated, pretended to talk on a radio with police dispatch, and then handcuffed another man at gunpoint before coercing him into a sexual act.

Houston Police told KPRC 2 the victim, a man in his 20s, was leaving a food mart at 7208 Westview Drive when Gillespie pulled up in an unmarked vehicle and told the victim he fit the description of a suspect of a crime in a nearby neighborhood.

After the alleged sex act, Gillespie let the victim go.

During his probable cause court hearing, the magistrate said Gillespie also took down the victim’s personal information, like address and phone number.

“The complaining witness even showed the investigating detective text messages that he had received on his phone allegedly from you that night after the assault,” the hearing officer said.

As a bond condition, Gillespie is ordered to have no contact with the victim, who has not been identified.

KPRC 2 has confirmed that Gillespie worked as a private security guard, at one point serving as director of human resources for a local company.

His former employer shared this statement with KPRC 2:

“We would like to clarify that Gillespie, who is associated with our organization, Texas Crime LLC, works with us from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday. However, it is important to note that any activities or actions undertaken by Gillespie outside of his working hours are a reflection of his personal choices and not a representation of Texas Crime LLC. We prioritize maintaining a professional and responsible work environment, and any actions that may have occurred outside of work hours should not be attributed to our organization. At the time of the alleged incident in question, Gillespie was not working for Texas Crime LLC and has Since been terminated,” a company spokesperson wrote in the statement.

According to online records, the Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended Gillespie’s private security license for unknown reasons at least twice, once in 2018 and again in May 2023. Gillespie’s former boss said his license got reinstated in late September.

Records show he has been convicted of crimes before, as a juvenile and in 2014 for shoplifting.

Gillespie is scheduled to face a Harris County judge on Friday morning.