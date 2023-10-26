Texas Medical Center celebrates grand opening for 37-acre Helix Park project

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott joined Mayor Sylvester Turner and others to deliver remarks at the grand opening of Texas Medical Center’s new TMC3 Collaborative Building, Helix Park.

The expanded area has restaurants, a hotel and conference center, a residential tower and shops, which is an initial step to make TMC more like a downtown area.

According to a release, the 37-acre campus is designed to foster collaboration among healthcare, life science and business professionals. It will also include six public park green spaces across 19 acres of the site.

“These are some of the biggest innovations that we’ve seen in decades in oncology and positioning, the James P. Allison Institute right here in the center of this, and then being able to couple that institute with the translational research capabilities of MD Anderson and the largest clinical trials unit in the world, that attracts tons of talented people,” said Dr. Peter Pisters, President of University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Founding Institutions in the 250,000-square-foot TMC3 Collaborative Building include The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health), the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and TMC, the release stated.

Helix Park combines existing academic and healthcare institutions located on the TMC Medical Campus with commercial enterprises in shared and proprietary research centers and multidisciplinary labs all positioned around a unique double-helix green space.

The opening marked a significant milestone in the Texas Medical Center’s commitment to advancing healthcare and research, fostering innovation, and improving the well-being of communities.

Watch the full announcement below: