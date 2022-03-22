Mayor Turner joins Texas Medical Center to celebrate collaborative building’s construction milestone

Mayor Sylvester Turner helped kick off the 7th year of the Hire Houston Youth program on March 7, 2022.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the Texas Medical Center, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas A&M University Health Science Center, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Tuesday as they celebrated a construction milestone for the TMC3 Collaborative Building.

TMC3 is a joint research building located on the TMC3 life science campus. Construction on the building, which is the first multi-institutional research facility in the Texas Medical Center’s history, began in January 2021. The building is expected to be completed in 2023.

“The topping-out of the TMC3 Collaborative Building marks an integral milestone in the future of life science research and innovation and reflects an unprecedented commitment to collaboration among the four founding institutions,” said William McKeon, president and CEO of TMC. “The lifesaving research and technologies that will come out of this building will truly revolutionize healthcare.”

Ad

Located at the heart of the TMC3 campus, the 250,000 square-foot building is designed to “foster innovation and maximize collaboration among the founding institutions, as well as with academic, healthcare, and industry partners,” according to a news release.

A key feature of the building is a 43,000-square-foot research lab shared by MD Anderson, Texas A&M Health, and UT Health Houston. Comprised of both lab and office/co-working space, the environment was designed to facilitate the exchange of life science ideas and advancements.

“This milestone highlights the tremendous opportunity for collaboration among the academic medicine partners,” said Jon Mogford, PhD, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Texas A&M Health. “Houston is a resource-rich location and the perfect platform for pioneering advancements and commercial pursuits across the life sciences spectrum and other translational industries that meet our mission and serve patients in need.”

Ad

In addition to the joint research lab, the building will include:

85,000-square-feet of lab and office space developed for industry partners

14,200-square-feet to host TMC’s strategic initiatives, Braidwell, the TMC Venture Fund, and national venture and equity fund partners

7,000 square-foot atrium that can seat up to 500 people for lectures, weekly programming, and informal events

“Houston already has a place on the world stage as a leader in clinical care and life sciences. With the launch of the TMC3 Collaborative Building and larger TMC3 campus, we showcase why our city leads in the areas of innovation and technology,” Mayor Turner said. “In the process, we will create opportunities to bring new partners and industry to our city and generate new jobs for the residents of the Greater Houston community.”