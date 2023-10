SPRING, Texas – It was about 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning when Amanda Tanner and her husband were suddenly jolted out of sleep by their dog.

Axel, a 1-year-old border collie the family had rescued, jumped on their bed and seemed adamant they get up. When the groggy couple was slow to respond, the dog was persistent in trying to get their attention.

“He was pawing me more than normal to get me to move,” Tanner, 44, who lives in Spring, Texas, tells TODAY.com.

