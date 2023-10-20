Brazoria County teacher arrested by federal authorities, charged for crimes involving child porn

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A Houston area teacher has been federally charged for crimes involving child pornography.

Michael Chase Watson is a now a former teacher at Brazoswood High School in Clute. He was arrested earlier this month according to federal legal records. Those same records show that investigators from the Department of Homeland Security had Watson on their radar since January.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators first were alerted to Watson’s internet activities by authorities in Utah. Through social media channels investigators came across a user seeking to distribute child pornography for profit. The user according to investigators was Watson. He is alleged to have sent sexually-explicit pictures and video of underage girls.

The investigation finally came to a head eight days ago as Watson was arrested for “receipt of child pornography” and “destruction of evidence” according to the federal records. Investigators say Watson told them he tried to get rid of the apps he used when he learned officers had executed a search warrant on his home. Watson, who was a teacher specializing in agriculture and welding within Brazoswood High School’s Future Farmers of America program, is no longer at the school.

In a statement, Brazosport Independent School District stated the following statement, “We have been made aware that a former Brazoswood High School teacher has been arrested off-campus by local authorities. At this time, we have no indication that the arrest is in connection to any incidents that are school-related. This individual is no longer an employee of Brazosport ISD.”

Watson, according to federal records, was appointed a federal public defender earlier this week.