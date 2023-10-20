Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas 2-year-old believed to be with 36-year-old woman

RAINS COUNTY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be with a 36-year-old woman.

According to Texas DPS, 2-year-old Ethan Donnelley was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475 near the city of Point in east Texas.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by Child Protective Services who requested assistance in helping locate Donnelley. CPS obtained a court ordered conservatorship of Donnelley due to allegations of both parent’s neglect of the child. It is believed that Ethan is currently in danger.

The suspect in his disappearance is 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez. The relationship between the suspect and child is not confirmed.

They may be traveling in a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with license plate number SBL1628.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.