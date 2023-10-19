ONLY ON 2: Thieves target Crumbl Cookies stores across Houston area

HOUSTON – Real-life cookie monsters are on the loose after breaking into multiple Crumbl Cookies locations across the Houston area.

Two of the reported break-ins happened overnight in Cypress and Oak Forest. A River Oaks location was burglarized last week.

According to the franchise owners, in each incident, the thieves broke in the same way and didn’t seem to care about the cookies.

Surveillance video obtained by KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel shows two men breaking into the Cypress location around 4 a.m. You can hear their voices as they make their way to the counter. The men stole a safe before taking off.

Real-life cookie monsters are on the loose after breaking into multiple Crumbl Cookies locations across the Houston area.

In the past month, seven Crumbl locations have been hit by thieves throughout the Greater Houston Area - six of them in the past week. The owners have reported the break-ins to the Houston Police Department.

Watch KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m. to hear why the franchise owners believe they’re being targeted.